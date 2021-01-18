Industry

Total inks pact for 20% in Adani Green

Total on Monday said it had agreed to acquire 20% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL). This follows an earlier commitment by the French company to buy 50% interest in a 2.35 GW portfolio of operating solar assets owned by AGEL. The total investment is pegged at $2.5 billion.

The investment in AGEL — to be executed via the acquisition of shares held by the Adani Promoter Group — follows other commitments that Total has made in the Adani Group, covering LNG terminals, gas utilities and renewable assets across India, the Adani Group said in a statement.

