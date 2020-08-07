Total, Adani to apply for fuel pump licence

New Delhi

07 August 2020 05:49 IST

A newly formed joint venture of French supermajor Total and an Adani group firm will soon apply to the government for permission to open petrol pumps in India.

Total-Adani Fuels Marketing Ltd will apply for licences to offer the full bouquet of auto fuels at retail outlets, Adani Gas CEO Suresh Manglani said in the first-quarter earnings call.

Last year, Total had bought 37.4% stake in billionaire Adani Gas to enter the world’s fastest-growing fuel market. He said the JV will seek licence under the liberalised fuel retailing regime announced by the government.

