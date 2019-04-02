Toll rates revision could lead to rise in prices of essential commodities, say transporters

With travelling on national highways getting costlier from April 1, following revision of toll charges by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the transporters have raised concern regarding increase in prices of essential commodities in near future.

The annual revision of toll rates under the control of the NHAI is based on the wholesale price index and is calculated using a rule enforced in 2008.

“The toll rates are revised every year as per NHAI rules. The average rise would be between 5% to 7% for different categories of vehicles,” R.K. Rathee, NHAI Project Director in Hisar told, The Hindu.

Transporters on Tuesday rued that the rates have gone up by ₹5 to ₹40 for several categories of vehicles at majority of toll barriers in states like Punjab and Haryana, which they say would increase the prices of essential commodities and squeeze their profits further.

“Every year the travelling and transporting on national highways is becoming costlier. This not only leave us (transporters) with lower profit but also will rise cost of essential commodities such as vegetables and fruits,” said B.L. Sharma, general secretary of Chandigarh Transport Association.

Mr. Sharma added ''ultimately it's the consumer who has to bear the burden.'' Third-party premium for vehicles transporting goods and hike in diesel prices are other issues that had been adding to the cost of transportation.

Hisar based NGO Human Unity Mission president Arun Sihad, said that with the number of vehicles on national highways rising year after year the toll rates should instead be lowered. “First we give ''road tax'' at the time of registration of the vehicle and then everytime we are commuting on road we pay toll taxes. Toll taxes should be abolished or rationalised at least,” said Mr. Sihad.