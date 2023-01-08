To buy or to rent?

January 08, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Should you rent a house or buy one for self-occupation? While this question is often asked in the context of young professionals, it is becoming relevant for soon-to-be retirees too. In this article, we discuss the benefits and issues relating to buying a piece of property for self-occupation.

Cost of satisfaction

There is no bigger satisfaction than living in your own dream house. Buying a house is, therefore, a financial decision with a strong emotional element. There are several factors you must consider. For one, when you borrow to buy a house, you are promising the bank to repay the loan with your future income; you could be locking in approximately 30% of your post-tax monthly income for the next, say, 10 years to buy a lumpy, illiquid asset today. For another, if you are a working professional, your employment could require you to relocate to another city or country. What would you do with the house? As a young professional, it is preferable to live in a rented place till you settle down in your profession and stabilise your income levels.

In the past, parents encouraged adult children to buy a house as commitment savings. That is, monthly mortgage payments acted as forced savings, preventing an individual from spending all his/her income. You can now easily set up a systematic investment plan in an equity fund and in a recurring bank deposit instead of buying a house to practice disciplined savings.

But what about soon-to-be retirees? A retiree requires stability of income and lifestyle; moving from one rented house to another during retirement is not easy. Fortunately, most individuals own a property before they retire. But what if you are unable to maintain a large property? Or what if your house is your largest saving and you need monthly cash flow? For one, you can sell the property and live in a retirement home, using the sale proceeds to fund lifestyle expenses. For another, you can sell the house, buy a smaller one and maintain an income-generating investment with the remaining sale proceeds.

Conclusion

You should consider buying a house when you have decided to live in a city for several years. Importantly, you should be comfortable selling the property when you decide to relocate; keeping the property for sentimental reasons and earning rental income may not always be optimal. That said, buying a house for self-occupation is not just a financial decision. Your emotional satisfaction is, indeed, priceless.

(The writer offers training programmes for individuals to manage their personal investments)