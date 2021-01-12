TKM lifts two-month long factory lock-out

Bengaluru

12 January 2021 13:37 IST

Normal production to resume from Tuesday.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has on Tuesday decided to withdraw the lock-out that was introduced over two months ago at its Bidadi manufacturing plants after its employees' union went on a strike protesting the suspension of one of the factory workers.

Consequently, normal production will commence, in both the plants of Toyota at Bidadi from January 12.

Advertising

Advertising

“TKM Management has decided to withdraw the lock-out, without compromising discipline and productivity. This will be in the interest of both team members and their families as well as the company. Consequent to the lifting of the lockout, operations will enhance with effect from second shift of January 12, 2021 in both the plants at Bidadi,” the company said in a statement.

As per the auto major, employees returning to work would sign a simple undertaking for good conduct and work discipline. The Suspension Pending Enquiry of 66 unionised employees for serious misconducts would continue and domestic enquiries would be conducted adhering to the principles of natural justice.

“We believe that our success depends upon the dedication of our team members. Furthermore, as a people-centric company, TKM has been at the forefront of providing a conducive working environment including competitive compensation packages, as well as unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements, to improve the quality of life of its workforce,” TKM said.

In light of the continued illegal strike by TKM Employees Union, the management was forced to announce the lockout on November 8 and a second lock-out on November 23, 2020. However, the company had resumed production a fortnight ago with over 1200 team members who had expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour, the company further said.