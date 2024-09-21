GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati laddu row: Amul denies supplying ghee to TTD

“We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO certified,” said Amul.

Published - September 21, 2024 10:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A general view of Amul dairy plant in Anand, Gujarat

A general view of Amul dairy plant in Anand, Gujarat | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Cooperative dairy brand Amul has denied supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to quell speculation that the company was responsible for the use of animal fat in preparing laddus at the temple.

“This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD,” Amul said in a statement shared on X.

Tirupati laddu row: Chandrababu Naidu spreading lies, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

“We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI,” the statement added.

Amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati ‘laddu prasadam’, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

Tirupati laddu row: Our ghee has certification from FSSAI, says dairy manufacturer in Dindigul

The temple body managing the super-rich shrine on Friday (September 20, 2024) revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.

Published - September 21, 2024 10:52 am IST

