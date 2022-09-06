TI Clean Mobility unveils Montra Electric 3-wheeler

K.K. Paul, MD, TI Clean Mobility; Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman, TI, and Sushant Jena, Business Head, Montra Electric 3W at the unveiling of TI Clean Mobility Montra Electric 3-wheeler in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TI Clean Mobility, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, on Tuesday announced its foray into the electric space with the unveiling of the Montra Electric three-wheeler.

The company is also set to introduce three-wheeler cargo carriers, e-tractors and electric heavy commercial vehicles.

“The launch of this 3W auto marks the brand’s entry in the electric space after three years of dedicated work,” said executive chairman Arun Murugappa.

The new vehicle is set to revolutionise the last-mile mobility sector of India, with its distinct looks, powerful performance and robust build quality, he said.

“Montra Electric 3W will mark a new phase of growth and innovation for us. Electric 3W is one of the EV segments with the biggest growth potential. This segment is one that will have a significant impact on India’s effort to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2070,” he said.

Murugappa group vision is to improve quality of life by offering eco-friendly solutions, he said.

Kalyan Kumar Paul, MD, TICMPL said that the firm had the capacity to make 75,000 units per annum at its Ambattur facility. Production will commence soon and deliveries will start from October. Initially, the vehicle will be made available in the South. Montra Electric is priced at ₹3.02 lakh (soft top), ₹3.10 lakh (hard top) and ₹3.43 lakh (long range).

“Our vision is to be among the top three players in the next two-three years. We can increase the output depending upon the demand. We are hoping to achieve break even in two years,” Mr. Paul said.

Sushant Jena, Business Head, Montra Electric 3W, said that an overall investment of ₹200 crore had been set aside for production, plant and design.

“Today, we have launched two variants of passenger vehicle and the cargo variant will be unveiled by January. Besides, we are also planning to come out with four-seater auto and some for improvements in the 3-seater auto,” Mr. Jena said.