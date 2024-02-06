Thermax to acquire 51% stake in TSA Process Equipments

February 06, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Thermax Group, an energy and environment solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in TSA Process Equipments to offer a one-stop solution for high-purity water requirements of its customers in sectors such as pharma, biopharma, personal care, and food & beverages.

Thermax has signed definitive agreements for acquisition to be completed in due course and will fully acquire the balance stake of the company over the next two years, the company said in a statement.

Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax, said, “Our investment in TSA will augment our water division’s capabilities to provide customers with end-to-end solutions for highly purified water, ultra-pure water, and water for injectables in several fast-growing industries. TSA’s expertise in the segment will complement Thermax’s own know-how and help us meet an even wider range of requirements.”

Apurva Shah, Managing Director, TSA Process Equipments, said, “Combining our capabilities will enable us to create meaningful, widespread impact and accelerate the ongoing march towards sustainability.”

