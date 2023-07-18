Textiles ministry reopens PLI portal for MMF sector

July 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Ministry of Textiles has decided to re-open the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme portal till August 31 and has invited applications from companies interested in investing in man-made fibres (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textile sectors. The ministry said in a press release that the decision was taken based on repeated requests from the industry. All the terms and conditions notified earlier through notifications and guidelines would be applicable, the ministry added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT