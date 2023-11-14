ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla to double its components imports from India: Piyush Goyal

November 14, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - BENGALURU

He said in September Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year

Reuters

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during a visit at Tesla’s manufacturing facility at Fremont in California, U.S., on November 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc is planning to double the number of components it imports from India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday through a post on social media platform X.

"Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India," Mr. Goyal posted on X after visiting Tesla's manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.

ALSO READ
Tesla looking at significant investment in India: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi

He was, however, unable to meet Tesla chief Elon Musk during his visit to the plant, Mr. Goyal added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in September Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year.

The Minister's visit to the U.S. was supposed to include discussions with Mr. Musk around Tesla's plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car there, sourcing more components and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US