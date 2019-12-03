Telecom service providers want floor price for mobile data services

Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea Limited, that have increased tariffs by up to 50%, have written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), seeking implementation of a minimum tariff for mobile data services as a “real and sustainable remedy” for the sector reeling under financial stress.

“All the current telecom service providers in the private sector namely Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea Limited are in complete agreement that TRAI be requested to regulate tariffs by setting floor price for data services. This should be done as soon as possible,” Rajan S. Mathews, director general at industry body COAI, said in the letter dated December 3.

Mr. Mathews added that the only remaining measures that will help sustain the sector and support investments are rationalisation of taxes and levies and increase in tariffs. “The rationalisation of taxes and levies, though desperately needed, will also provide only a semblance of relief, while the real and sustainable remedy can only be the increase in tariff.”

Pointing out that tariff correction at the current level of fierce competition is not possible by any service provider voluntarily, COAI said that the only option available is prescription of a minimum tariff for mobile data service by the Authority.

COAI has proposed that TRAI consider increasing floor tariff for data over nine months in two steps as “Indian consumers are price-sensitive and without affordability, there is a real chance of contraction of demand.”

“At the same time, the Authority would be aware that unlike mobile data, voice services are considered as essential services, especially by the subscribers at bottom of pyramid and therefore, would need to be continued under the present forbearance regime,” it added in the letter.