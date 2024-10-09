Telcos monthly average revenue per user climbs 8% to ₹157.45 in Jun quarter: TRAI

In signs of improving financial metrics of telecom firms, the monthly average revenue for mobile services rose over 8% year-on-year to ₹157.45 per user in the quarter ended June 2024, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report.

The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) for wireless service stood at ₹153.54 in the January-March period, thus translating into a 2.55% sequential increase. In its quarterly performance indicator report, TRAI said the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector for the reporting quarter increased by 0.13% on a quarterly basis to ₹70,555 crore. On a year-on-year basis, AGR grew by 7.51 per cent.

Telephone subscribers increase

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 1,205.64 million against 1,199.28 million in the previous quarter, registering a growth of 0.53%. Wireline subscriptions came in at 35.11 million, an uptick of 15.81% on an annual basis.

With a net rise of 5.04 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless subscriber base increased 0.43% quarter-on-quarter to 1,170.53 million at the end of June 2024 from 1,165.49 million at the end of March 2024. The wireless subscriptions grew 2.36% year-on-year.

Wireline tele density increased from 2.41% at the end of March 2024 to 2.50% at the end of June 2024. Wireless tele density rose 0.21% quarter-on-quarter to 83.45% at the end of June 2024 compared to 83.27%. The overall tele density in India increased to 85.95% quarter-on-quarter from 85.69%.

Internet subscribers increase

While rural tele density advanced to 59.65% in June against 59.19% in March, urban teledensity declined from 133.72% to 133.46%. The total number of internet subscribers grew 1.59% quarter-on-quarter to 969.60 million as of June 2024. The internet subscriber base includes 28.85 million narrowband subscribers and 940.75 million broadband users.

Reliance Jio witnessed the highest 9.18% increase in subscriber base to 489.72 million. Bharti Airtel’s user base rose 4.42% to 398.07 million. Troubled telco Vodafone Idea’s subscription declined by 5.30% to 218.12 million.

State-owned BSNL and MTNL saw a drop of 13.16% and 4.88% in subscriber base, respectively.

