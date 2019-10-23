Telcos likely to get more time to pay ₹42,000 cr in spectrum dues

To provide relief to the debt-ridden telecom sector, the Central government is considering a proposal to allow a two-year moratorium to telecom operators on pending spectrum payment, which will help telcos avoid an outflow of over ₹42,000 crore.

Additionally, the government is also mulling a reduction in universal service obligation levy to 3% from the present 5%.

“We are finalising some proposals to provide relief to the telecom sector. One proposal is allowing a two-year moratorium for spectrum auction deferred payment liabilities, to companies,” a senior government official told The Hindu.

The official added that this will help improve cash flows for the telecom service providers in the short to medium term, by avoiding immediate cash flows of over ₹42,000 for the next two financial years ie. 2020-21 and 2021-22.

However, this will not reduce the total payment as the companies will have to pay the deferred amount with applicable interest.

“Discussions are also on for reducing the USOF levy by 2% to 3%,” the official said. This reduction, however, is likely to come with some riders.

Both proposals have been a long standing demand of the telecom sector whose debt stands at about ₹7 lakh crore.

Last year in March, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal giving telcos the option to extend the time period for payment of spectrum bought in auction to 16 years from 10 years.