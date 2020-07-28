Telco sector yet to emerge from the woods: Sunil Mittal

The government must look at rationalising levies on the telecom sector and close long-standing legal disputes that are a big drag on the performance of operators, in order to ensure industry viability with 3+1 player structure, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal has said.

Telecom tariffs still unsustainable: Airtel

In his message to shareholders in the company’s latest annual report Mr. Mittal said while it was clear that the “worst may be behind for India’s telecom industry”, it was yet to emerge from the woods.

“India still has some of the lowest data tariffs globally and the industry is barely able to cover the cost of capital. It requires much more support to repair the deep damage to its finances and make it viable for telecom operators to invest in future technologies,” he said in the report. Exhorting the government to “look into the urgent needs of operators”, Mr. Mittal said that although the recent tariff increase had provided some cushion, the sector was still way below the levels to make the industry viable.

Mr. Mittal said that the world was in the midst of an “unprecedented crisis” in form of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused disruption for economies, businesses and way of life, and noted that the road to recovery was likely to be a long one.

During the lockdown, Airtel’s network engineers and field staff worked tirelessly on the ground to ensure that networks run seamlessly, Mittal said adding that “Airtel stepped up the game when it mattered the most” right from building digital channels for customer services to rolling our innovative peer-to-peer mobile recharges.

‘5G trials’

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel said it is in “continuous pursuit” to upgrade existing 4G base stations with 5G capabilities to be future ready, and is “conceptualising 5G trials” in association with OEMs and application developers.