‘Technolgy, skilling vital for aerospace, defence’

Government can do more, says Ziegler

India needs to focus on deploying latest technology and skilling its workforce to become the next major powerhouse in aerospace and defence sectors, according to David Ziegler, vice-president of aerospace and defense, Dassault Systemes.

“To make sure India will be one of the next major powerhouses in aerospace and defence, I think there are three parts to that. First, there needs to be people, there needs to be education and workforce of the future. So, the government can do a little bit more in this space.”

The second pillar, he said, was to have governmental programmes where he said he believed India to be on the right track with specific investments in defence and in space sectors.

The third pillar, he said, was about technology. “I think here India may still have a long way to go in order to adopt the latest technology,” he said.

“That would be my recommendation — focus on people, focus on technology,” he said.