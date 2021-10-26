Industry

Tech Mahindra’s Sept. quarter net jumps 26%

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday said its consolidated net profit has increased by 25.7% to ₹1,338.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

This is against a net profit of ₹1,064.6 crore in the July-September 2020 quarter, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

TechM announced the acquisition of Lodestone, a digital engineering quality assurance provider for new age digital companies, for up to $105 million (about ₹789 crore). The company also said it had acquired WMW by Born London Limited, U.K. for £9.4 million pounds (about ₹97 crore), as per a regulatory filing.


