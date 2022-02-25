Tech industry needs active participation of women technologists, women entrepreneurs: Accenture

Bengaluru

The technology industry needed active participation of women as technologists and entrepreneurs to strengthen its innovation abilities and drive market relevant solutions using deep tech, said Accenture on Friday.

“Accenture is committed to supporting women in technology and helping female entrepreneurs grow their businesses,’‘ said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

To further its support, the tech firm has launched Women Founders Program in India to help early-stage, women-led startups in the B2B deep tech and enterprise SaaS domains grow and expand their businesses in the country.

Under this programme, Accenture would offer an equity-free grant of up to $60,000 plus market and network access and mentoring to select technology startups, said the company on Friday.

“Women Founders Program in India is one of many initiatives underway to contribute to bringing more women into technology-driven businesses,” Mr. Zurale added.

The programme would be open to early-stage B2B technology businesses that have at least one woman founder and are focused on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, cloud, blockchain, Web 3.0, metaverse, big data and analytics, and extended reality, the company said.

Startups applying for the programme must be based out of India and have a working prototype with early adoption metrics. Applicants would be shortlisted and selected by leaders at Accenture based on product differentiation, disrupt-ability quotient, leveraging of deep technologies, commercial viability and founder profile.