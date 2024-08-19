ADVERTISEMENT

Tech firms reiterate opposition to telcos’ demand of OTT licensing

Updated - August 19, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 02:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Nasscom, the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the Internet and Mobile Association of India, and the Asia Internet Coalition, all called the telecom industry association’s demands misleading

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

Industry associations representing technology firms once again warned against the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)’s advocacy to bring OTT communications apps like WhatsApp under a licensing framework. In response to a TRAI consultation, the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), NASSCOM, Broadband India Forum (BIF) and U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) all opposed the proposal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, telecom operators have bristled at what they describe as a regulatory gap between firms like WhatsApp and their own highly scrutinised businesses. Civil society and business groups representing the tech firms, however, have pointed out that unlike them, telecom operators have control over “carriage,” or the infrastructure to actually carry data over the internet. 

Regulating OTT platforms reignites India’s net neutrality debate

The counter-submissions in question were made in response to a consultation on service authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. COAI, which represents the telecom industry, has for years argued that OTT communication apps need to be subject to licensing conditions like they are. 

In a press note summarising all these counter-submissions, the IAMAI said that “there is a clear distinction in the operational and technical and nature of OTT service providers and TSPs,” and that OTT platforms “do not “free ride” as they are greatly driving the revenues generated by telecom service providers.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“OTTs are not covered under the ambit of Telecommunications Act, 2023,” Nasscom said in its submission. “There is no need to bring OTTs under Service Authorisation and impose any additional regulatory burden on them.” The industry bodies pointed to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement in Parliament last year explicitly clarifying that OTT platforms are not covered under the Telecom Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US