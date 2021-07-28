Tech firm Clover Infotech to hire 2000 freshers in FY22

Bengaluru

28 July 2021 16:20 IST

Clover Infotech, an IT services and digital transformation provider, said it would hire 2000 freshers this year.

The company would hire some 1000 freshers by September 2021 while the rest of the candidates would be onboarded before the end of this financial year, said the company.

Advertising

Advertising

These freshers would be hired from campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCP, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, where it has offices.

The company would undertake a structured skilling exercise for these freshers under its knowledge and training arm – Clover Academy in areas such as digital technologies, customer experience management solutions, data analytics, cloud and enterprise business applications, said the company.

Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech, said, “The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new- age technologies. Our customers, which include leading BFSI companies, have increased their reliance on digital technologies to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.’’