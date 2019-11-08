Tea industry looks to start-ups to learn marketing

Close on the heels of the Tea Board of India hosting a meeting of young tea entrepreneurs to hear their success stories, the Tea Association of India broke new ground by inviting a tea start-up to its annual general meeting, to learn new ways of marketing the age-old brew.

Speaking as a guest of honour, Kausshal Dugarr, founder and CEO of Tea Box, said that the Indian tea industry was facing the challenge of rising costs amid stagnant values. Pointing out that value-realisation was not difficult to achieve, he narrated the seven-year-old start-up’s experience in successful marketing of its tea through story-telling, product innovation and bringing to a halt the tradition of treating tea only as a commodity.

He mentioned one of Tea Box’s products, an infusion of Nilgiri teas and imported rose petals — Mountain Rose, which had sold well. “There is huge demand and focus on premiumisation,” he said, adding, “It is, after all, the world’s second-most consumed brew after water.”

Arun Kumar Ray, Deputy Chairman, Tea Board of India, said the government would continue to help the industry, but the nomenclature of subsidy had now been changed to ‘assistance’.

Earlier, Tea Board Chairman P.K. Bezboruah wondered aloud about the pros and cons of the government disassociating itself from the functioning of the industry.