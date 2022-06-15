TCS to hire more tech professionals in Minnesota

Also to expand its STEM training to 50% more students and teachers in the state

Also to expand its STEM training to 50% more students and teachers in the state

Bengaluru Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 14 said it has plans to grow its footprint in Minnesota by expanding hiring in the state and accelerating its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 50% more students and teachers in the coming year.

TCS currently has over 1,000 employees in the State, including 400 who were hired within the last five years, helping companies along their growth and transformation journeys through consulting services, industry experience, advanced technology, and intellectual property. The company’s Bloomington facility caters to enterprises such as Ameriprise Financial and Best Buy, as per a company statement.

“We are committed to expanding our presence in Minnesota and finding talent in the state to provide local businesses with innovative solutions to their biggest challenges,” said Suresh Muthuswami, chairman of North America, TCS. “We also look forward to fostering the next generation of tech talent in Minnesota schools. That goal is driving our commitment to grow our STEM education initiatives by 50% in the coming years.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says, “A strong tradition of innovation and investing in skills and job training make Minnesota an ideal destination for partnerships with high-tech businesses like TCS. We look forward to continuing this partnership and working together to help prepare Minnesotans for successful careers in STEM.’‘

TCS was the top two U.S. recruiters of IT services talent, having hired 32,000 employees over the last five years, the tech major said.

Minnesota currently has nearly 11,000 open computing jobs, yet it produced only 1,533 computer science graduates in 2019. Also, only 24% of public high schools in the state currently teach foundational courses in computer science, as per the release.