Industry

TCS to buy back shares for ₹18,000-cr.

A view of the Tata Consultancy Services. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Special Correspondent MUMBAI 13 January 2022 02:14 IST
Updated: 12 January 2022 22:14 IST

The buyback is proposed to be made on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route, the company said in a filing.

The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has approved a proposal to buy back up to four crore equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹18,000 crore, being 1.08% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹4,500 each.

The buyback is proposed to be made on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route, the company said in a filing.

As on January 7, promoter companies held 72.19% stake in the company.

Advertising
Advertising

The buyback does not include transaction costs, applicable taxes and other related expenses, it said.

Comments
More In Business Markets Industry
company information
shareholders
Read more...