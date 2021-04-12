TCS reports 15% jump in Q4 net profit

MUMBAI

12 April 2021 21:34 IST

Robust performance seen in verticals such as life sciences & healthcare and BFSI

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday reported its consolidated net profit grew 14.9% to ₹9,246 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with the year earlier period.

Revenue rose 9.4% to ₹43,705 crore. The constant currency growth was 5.9% year-on-year.

The net margin at 21.2% was 1% more than the year earlier period. Operating margin at 26.8% grew 1.7%.

The board has proposed a final divided of ₹15 per share.

For FY21, the company reported a net profit of ₹33,388 crore on a revenue of ₹1,64,177 crore, up 4.6%.

“Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead,” Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said.

“Our focus going into FY22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge,” he added.

“Our performance in Q4 caps three quarters of consistently robust performance in a pandemic year, and gives us a strong exit from FY21,” V. Ramakrishnan, CFO, said.

During the quarter, BFSI rose 13.3% (y-o-y), retail and CPG was down 0.9%, life sciences and healthcare up 19.3%, manufacturing up 1.3%, technology & services up 3.9%, and communications & media down 4%.

Growth was led by Continental Europe at 11.7%, North America grew 5.9% , and U.K. 1%.

In Q4, TCS added 19,388 employees to its rolls on a net basis, its highest ever in a quarter. The total headcount stood at 4,88,649, a net addition of 40,185 during the year.