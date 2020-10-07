Industry

TCS Q2 net profit up 4.9% at ₹8,433 cr; announces ₹16,000-crore buyback plan

India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on October 7 reported 4.9% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,433 crore for the September 2020 quarter, and announced up to ₹16,000 buyback plan.

The net profit excluded ₹1,218 crore-provision towards legal claim. Including this number, the net profit was at ₹7,475 crore, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS had registered a net profit of ₹8,042 crore in the September 2019 quarter.

Its revenue grew 3% year-on-year to ₹40,135 crore for the just-ended quarter from ₹38,977 crore in the year-ago period.

The filing said the Board has approved a buyback plan of up to ₹16,000 crore, priced at ₹3,000 per equity share.

This is 9% higher than the closing price of TCS shares on BSE on Wednesday. TCS shares closed at ₹2,737.4 apiece on Wednesday.

“The Board has approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of TCS, being 1.42% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at ₹3,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹16,000 crore...,” it said.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

“The strong order book, a very robust deal pipeline, and continued market share gains give us confidence for the future,” TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 8:06:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tcs-q2-net-profit-up-49-at-8433-cr-announces-16000-crore-buyback-plan/article32796136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story