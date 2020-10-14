Tata Consultancy Services opens hiring test to other firms

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its National Qualifier Test (NQT) will now be a common gateway test for several participating corporates for fresher recruitment programmes. This standardised test will be conducted on TCS iON platform every quarter and the score will be valid for two years.

The first test, which will be available for free, will be held between October 24-26. Registrations are open until October 17. Candidates can take the test multiple times to improve their scores.The score will provide candidates access to multiple corporates, while helping corporates get an in-depth understanding of applicants’ cognitive abilities, and reduce evaluation overheads.

“With the launch of this unique National Qualifier Test, we are giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India’s top corporates. This high-quality standardized test will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates’ abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, global head, TCS iON.

Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/ final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programs, can apply for the test and gain an edge in a competitive job market.

Candidates can take the test from their homes or from a TCS iON center.