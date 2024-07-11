ADVERTISEMENT

TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 8.7% to ₹12,040 crore; CEO says strong start to new fiscal

Updated - July 11, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

TCS reported a 5.4% increase in its revenue at ₹62,613 crore for the quarter just ended

PTI

TCS’ net profit fell 3.1% compared to March quarter. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 11 posted an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹12,040 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The net profit for the year-ago period stood at ₹11,074 crore.

The company, which competes in the IT services market with the likes of Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech, reported a 5.4% increase in its revenue at ₹62,613 crore for the quarter just ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCS investing, building capabilities to respond to rapid tech shifts, says Chairman

Sequentially, however, the net profit fell 3.1% compared to March quarter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said in a release.

The company is continuing to expand its client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort in France, IoT lab in the US, and expanding delivery centres in Latin America, Canada and Europe, Mr. Krithivasan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, noted that despite the usual impact of the annual wage increments in this quarter, the company delivered strong operating margin performance validating its efforts towards operational excellence.

"I am delighted to announce the successful completion of our annual increment process. Our continued focus on employee engagement and development led to industry-leading retention and strong business performance, with the net headcount addition being a matter of immense satisfaction," Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said.

TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US