GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 8.7% to ₹12,040 crore; CEO says strong start to new fiscal

TCS reported a 5.4% increase in its revenue at ₹62,613 crore for the quarter just ended

Updated - July 11, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
TCS’ net profit fell 3.1% compared to March quarter. File

TCS’ net profit fell 3.1% compared to March quarter. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 11 posted an 8.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹12,040 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

The net profit for the year-ago period stood at ₹11,074 crore.

The company, which competes in the IT services market with the likes of Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech, reported a 5.4% increase in its revenue at ₹62,613 crore for the quarter just ended.

TCS investing, building capabilities to respond to rapid tech shifts, says Chairman

Sequentially, however, the net profit fell 3.1% compared to March quarter.

“I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said in a release.

The company is continuing to expand its client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort in France, IoT lab in the US, and expanding delivery centres in Latin America, Canada and Europe, Mr. Krithivasan added.

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, noted that despite the usual impact of the annual wage increments in this quarter, the company delivered strong operating margin performance validating its efforts towards operational excellence.

"I am delighted to announce the successful completion of our annual increment process. Our continued focus on employee engagement and development led to industry-leading retention and strong business performance, with the net headcount addition being a matter of immense satisfaction," Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said.

TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each.

Related Topics

business (general) / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.