TCS MD Gopinathan quits, Krithivasan appointed CEO-designate

March 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said Managing Director & CEO for the last six years, Rajesh Gopinathan, has “decided to step down from the company to pursue other interests.”

“The Board of Directors has considered his request and accepted the same. Mr. Gopinathan will continue with the company till 15th September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor,” the company said in a statement.

The board has nominated K. Krithivasan as the CEO-designate with effect from March 16. Mr. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Mr. Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krithivasan is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services. He has been part of the global technology sector for more than 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989.

During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS & Tata Sons, said; “I have had the pleasure of working with Rajesh for the past 25 years. Over the last six years, Rajesh has provided strong leadership as the MD & CEO and has laid the foundation for the next phase of TCS’ growth with significant investments in cloud, agile and automation to help clients accelerate their transformation. I am deeply appreciative of Rajesh’s enormous contribution to TCS. I wish him the very best for the future.”

Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, TCS, said; “I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS. The last six years of leading this iconic organization have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation.”

He added, “I have been harbouring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. After deep reflection and in discussion with the Chairman and the Board, we decided that the end of this fiscal year is a good time for me to step aside and pursue those interests.”

“Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs,” he further said.