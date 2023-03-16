HamberMenu
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quits; K. Krithivasan named CEO Designate

Mr. Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023.

March 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
K. Krithivasan. File

IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K. Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday.

Mr. Gopinathan will continue with the company till September 15, 2023, to provide transition and support to his successor.

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last 6 years, Rajesh Gopinathan has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.

TCS has nominated its current President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group K. Krithivasan as CEO Designate with immediate effect.

"The Board has nominated K. Krithivasan as the CEO Designate, with effect from 16th March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year," the statement said.

