‘Tax tractor parts at lower rate’

The Tractor Manufacturers’ Association has appealed to the GST Council to extend the recent rate reduction to all tractor components to protect farmers’ interest.

“We are requesting the revenue department to reduce duty on all components that go into the manufacture of tractors like engines, transmission, axles, centre housing, front and rear tires and tubes and other parts thereof, from 28% to 18% — upholding the statement of the finance minister in letter and spirit. This will be much needed to ensure that the farming community does not suffer,” the association said.

While welcoming the decision to include some tractor components in the list of 66 items where GST rate was cut to 18%, it however, felt that the inverted duty structure — of input tax of 28% and output of 18% — would bring only marginal relief since the downward revision was limited to a few items. Components such as engines, transmissions and others would continue to be levied at 28%, it added.

GST on components

The association wanted the 18% GST to be extended to all tractor components “which are clearly identifiable and distinct from any other auto application.”

Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and chief executive officer of TAFE, pointed out to the statement made by the finance minister and revenue secretary that the government “is keen that farmers are not adversely affected by the GST roll-out.” Tractors hitherto had nil final duty. They will now attract GST of 12%. “The transitional provisions in respect of stocks held at depots and dealerships are extended to all industries. The tractor industry is not eligible for this relief just because of the fact that tractors were in the exempted category till now,”' the association said.