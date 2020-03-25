Tax rebate for garments extended

The Centre has extended a tax rebate scheme for garments and made-up apparel from April 1, 2020 onward until it is merged with a wider scheme providing for remission of taxes on exported products.
The Union Cabinet approved the extension at its meeting on Wednesday, in a decision which will bring some relief to the high-employment, export-focussed textile sector.
There will be no change in scheme guidelines and the rates notified by the Textiles Ministry until the two schemes are merged, said an official statement, adding that this move is expected to make the textiles sector competitive by rebating all taxes and levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.