Tata’s plan to take majority stake inBigBasket

, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate TataSons plans to buy a majority stake in Alibaba-backedonline grocery seller BigBasket, a filing with thecountry’s antitrust body showed on Friday.

The deal, if approved, would put Tata - a more than150-year-old group with interests in everything from luxury carsto software - in direct competition with Amazon,Walmart’s Flipkart and an upstart grocery service fromReliance Industries, backed by billionaire MukeshAmbani.

In the filing with the Competition Commission of India, TataDigital Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Tata Sons, proposed to buy64.3% of an entity that runs business-to-business sales forBigBasket.

Media agencies have reported that the group aims to takecontrol of more than 60% of BigBasket, buying out Chinesee-commerce giant Alibaba’s stake.

The proposal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of foodand groceries, have exploded in India as the COVID-19 pandemicspurred a shift to online shopping.

BigBasket’s rivals are expected to spend heavily on thee-grocery business.

