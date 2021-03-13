Industry

Tata’s plan to take majority stake inBigBasket

(Adds details)

, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate TataSons plans to buy a majority stake in Alibaba-backedonline grocery seller BigBasket, a filing with thecountry’s antitrust body showed on Friday.

The deal, if approved, would put Tata - a more than150-year-old group with interests in everything from luxury carsto software - in direct competition with Amazon,Walmart’s Flipkart and an upstart grocery service fromReliance Industries, backed by billionaire MukeshAmbani.

In the filing with the Competition Commission of India, TataDigital Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Tata Sons, proposed to buy64.3% of an entity that runs business-to-business sales forBigBasket.

Media agencies have reported that the group aims to takecontrol of more than 60% of BigBasket, buying out Chinesee-commerce giant Alibaba’s stake.

The proposal comes as e-commerce sales, especially of foodand groceries, have exploded in India as the COVID-19 pandemicspurred a shift to online shopping.

BigBasket’s rivals are expected to spend heavily on thee-grocery business.

Flipkart has announced plans to expand to more Indiancities, while Reliance’s digital unit - which is likely tosupport its grocery service - has raised more than $20 billionfrom investors including Facebook and Alphabet’sGoogle.(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by MajuSamuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 3:21:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tatas-plan-to-take-majority-stake-inbigbasket/article34056907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY