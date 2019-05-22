Tata unveils compact truck Intra

Tata Motors Ltd. on Wednesday rolled out the ‘country’s first compact truck’, Tata Intra, in two variants — V10 and V20.

“With this national launch, we are filling an important gap in the small commercial vehicle (SCV) space and are bringing yet another game-changing product after our [highly] successful product Tata Ace,” said Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicle business unit, Tata Motors Ltd.

“We are trying to replicate Tata Ace’s success story here,” he said.

The truck has been conceptualised and engineered on a new, modular platform. The V10 is powered by an 800 cc DI engine (40 HP) and the V20 by a 1400 cc engine (70 HP). It has a five-speed gearbox with a cable shift mechanism.

The V10 variant is priced at ₹5.35 lakh and V20 variant at ₹5.85 lakh.

Asserting that TML would continue to produce the Tata Ace along with the Tata Intra, Mr. Wagh said: “We have enough headroom to grow in the SCV segment. Tata Ace will continue in the mini CV segment and Tata Intra in the SCV space.” Till March 2020, TML would produce BS IV-ready Tata Intra vehicles, followed by the BS VI variants in April, he said.

He said the V10 would cater to the needs of those transporting consumer durables, FMCG and grocery items and V20 to those transporting mineral water and foodgrains, among others.

‘Game changer’

“With intense sales activation, new product launches and continued thrust on cost reduction, we have been able to improve our commercial vehicle business performance,” said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors.

“Tata Intra will be a game changer for us in the SCV segment as it offers several industry-first features, setting high standard in the market,” Mr. Butschek said.