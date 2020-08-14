IndustryNew Delhi 14 August 2020 02:08 IST
Comments
Tata Steel slips into red, posts ₹4,648 cr net loss in Q1
Updated: 13 August 2020 22:32 IST
Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹714.03 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
Total income dropped to ₹24,481.09 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹36,198.21 crore earlier.
The company’s expenses also reduced to ₹27,892.09 crore from ₹34,447.42 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
Read more...