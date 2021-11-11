Industry

Tata Steel Q2 profit surges to ₹12,547 crore

Tata's Kalinga Nagar steel plant seen in the Jajpur district of Odisha. File   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to ₹12,547.70 crore in the July-September quarter, helped by higher income.

The net profit was at ₹1,665.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2021 stood at ₹60,553.63 crore against ₹39,157.79 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total expenses were at ₹47,135.28 crore in July-September against ₹37,000.28 crore a year earlier.

Tata Steel is among the top steel companies in the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 10:21:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tata-steel-q2-profit-surges-to-12547-crore/article37445434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY