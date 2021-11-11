Tata Steel Q2 profit surges to ₹12,547 crore

Its net profit was at ₹1,665.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to ₹12,547.70 crore in the July-September quarter, helped by higher income.

The net profit was at ₹1,665.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2021 stood at ₹60,553.63 crore against ₹39,157.79 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total expenses were at ₹47,135.28 crore in July-September against ₹37,000.28 crore a year earlier.

Tata Steel is among the top steel companies in the world with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.