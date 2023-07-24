Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls over 93% to ₹524.85 crore

July 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Tata Steel on July 24 posted over 93% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹524.85 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 on account of higher expenses.

It had posted ₹7,714 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, according to a company filing to exchanges.

Total income also declined to ₹60,666.48 crore from ₹63,698.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, a fall of 4.75%.

Expenses soared to ₹58,553.25 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as against ₹51,912.17 crore a year ago.