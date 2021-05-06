Tata Steel is back in black, nets ₹7,162 cr.

New Delhi

06 May 2021 03:16 IST

Tata Steel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹1,615.35 crore a year earlier, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

In the January-March 2021 quarter, the company’s total income jumped to ₹50,249.59 crore from ₹37,322.68 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose to ₹40,052 crore from ₹35,432.42 crore.

Shares of the company rose 0.46% to ₹1,068.95 per share on the BSE.