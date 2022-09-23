  • For every 10 shares of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, 67 shares of Tata Steel Ltd.
  • For every 10 shares of The Tinplate Company of India Ltd, 33 shares of Tata Steel Ltd.
  • For every 10 shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd, 79 shares of Tata Steel Ltd.
  • For every 10 shares of TRF Ltd, 17 shares of Tata Steel Ltd.