Tata Sons wins bid to acquire Air India

Tata Sons beat SpiceJet promoter to bag Air India.

The government on Friday announced Tata Sons subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd as the winning bidder for Air India.

“Talace has quoted an enterprise value of ₹18,000 crore. Of this ₹15,300 is towards debt component of Air India, and the remaining will be cash paid to the government,” DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at a press briefing.

Total Air India debt as on August 31, 2021 is ₹61,562 crore. Of this, the winning bidder takes on ₹15,300 crore and the balance ₹45,263 crore will be repaid by the government to the lenders.

The second highest bidder was a consortium led by SpiceJet's Ajay Singh which had cited an enterprise value of ₹15,100 crore.

The reserve price determined by the government was ₹12,000 crore.

The government aims to conclude the transaction by December, 2021, when the government shares will be transferred to the Tata subsidiary.