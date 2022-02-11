Tata Sons renews Chandrasekaran’s term for 5 years

Mumbai

11 February 2022 15:01 IST

Tata Sons Private Ltd, the holding company of Tata Group has renewed the term of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for next 5 years.

On Friday the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years of Mr Chandrasekaran’s tenure and considered the reappointment.

“Ratan. N. Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period,” the statement added.

“The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years,” it added.

Mr. Chandrasekaran said, “It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase.”