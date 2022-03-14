Tata Sons chief N. Chandrasekaran appointed Air India Chairman

His appointment has been cleared by the board last week

His appointment has been cleared by the board last week

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, has been appointed Chairman of Air India by the airline's board, aviation industry sources said on Monday.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group had on October 8 last year won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India by offering ₹18,000 crore for it.

Tata Sons is yet to appoint the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) for Air India.

The sources said Mr. Chandrasekaran's appointment as the chairman of the airline was cleared by its board last week.

The conglomerate had on February 14 announced that former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci would be the CEO and MD of Air India.

On March 1, Mr. Ayci declined the Tata Sons' offer stating that “some sections of the Indian media” have attempted to “colour” his appointment in an undesirable manner.

Mr. Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan, which led to a controversy once his appointment was announced.