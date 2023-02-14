ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Sons announces order of 250 Airbus aircraft for Air India 

February 14, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

N. Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on February 14 announced the order of 250 Airbus aircrafts in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emanuel Macron.

The order includes 40 wide-body A350s and 210 Airbus narrow-body aircraft

During a virtual event, Mr. Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft.

The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.

(With PTI inputs)

