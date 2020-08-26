Tata Sky set top box acquisitions back to pre-COVID levels

“Things are now slowly coming back to normal. Shoots have resumed, broadcasters are back with a bang. IPL will start soon. Things are looking up," said chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri.

Tata Sky's set-top box acquisitions have picked up and are back to pre-COVID levels, its chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri told The Hindu.

“During the initial phase of the lockdown, we saw a lot of our customers renewing their Tata Sky subscription. By end of April, however, we saw the acquisition numbers coming down due to strict lockdown measures and a drop in original content on TV. Shoots were stalled, the content pipeline had dried up.”

She said, “Things are now slowly coming back to normal. Shoots have resumed, broadcasters are back with a bang. IPL will start soon. Things are looking up."

Ms. Puri also said, "COVID-19 has taught us new ways of managing business, optimising costs and coming up with more efficient and reliable processes."

April and May also saw a huge uptake in subscription for its Tata Sky Binge+, a wi-fi Android-enabled 'smart' set top box that aggregates OTT apps. Its price was also brought down.

Ms. Puri said, "Customers are enjoying Tata Sky Binge+ as an integrated offering and the best part is, a single remote enables both OTT content and Television channels.”

Currently, Tata Sky Binge has tie-ups with eight OTT apps namely Disney+ Hotstar premium, SunNxt, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Zee5, Voot Select and Voot Kids. It also offers 3 months of Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost. These are available on this platform through a single subscription of ₹299 .

“We will be adding two to three OTT apps in the days to come to strengthen our bouquet of offerings. And some more are in talks with us.” she said.