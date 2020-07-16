Tata Power unit to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable project

Tata Power Green Energy Ltd (TPGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Ltd has received a Letter of Award from Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to develop a 225 MW hybrid renewable project.

The energy will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, Tata Power said in a filing with stock exchanges.

The company has won this capacity in a bid finalised recently by Tata Power Mumbai Distribution. The project should be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

The plant is expected to generate about 700 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 700 Million Kg of CO2.

“Tata Power’s renewable capacity will increase to 3,782 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is operational and 1,145 MW is under implementation including 225 MW won under this LOA,” the filing added.