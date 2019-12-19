Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV with over 300 km range

Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled its first electric SUV Nexon EV that will be commercially launched within weeks.

The SUV, built on its most popular SUV Nexon, is the first electric vehicle (EV) powered by Ziptron technology and offers “a range not less than 300 km per charge” and can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

Bookings for the car will start from Friday, the company said, without revealing the price or delivery date.

On pricing, the company said it will be around 20 per cent more than the AMT version of Nexon and thus will come between ₹15-17 lakh and will be ‘launched within weeks’.

The SUV comes with as many as 35 connected features, including tow away and intrusion alerts.

The new EV comes in three variants and offers an eight-year warranty or 1,60,000 km on the battery and the motor, which is the highest in the industry.

The Nexon is the first EV coming on the Ziptron technology. This is a high performance, connected vehicle that is suited to address the aspirations of customers and break all barriers for EV adoption, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said while unveiling the EV.

Shailesh Chandra, president of electric mobility unit at Tata Motors, said the battery can be charged 80% in under 10 minutes under the fast charging mode, and fully-charged in under 40 minutes.

The battery pack will offer a range which will be higher than 300 km on a fully-charged battery and can be charged even on a 15 ampere plug point, he added.