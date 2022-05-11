Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV Max with 437 kms range

The top-most model is priced at ₹19.24 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Motors Limited on Wednesday introduced the new Nexon EV MAX, at a starting price of ₹17.74 lakh (ex-showroom all India). This new offering is for customers who are looking for longer intercity travel, the company said.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering a range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. It produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

The vehicle will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hours. This vehicle will support a faster charging time of 0 - 80% in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger, the company said.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience.”

Nexon EV MAX is powered by high voltage Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard, the company said.