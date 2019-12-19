Tata Motors unveils Nexon Electric SUV

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon Electric Vehicle (EV), which will be commercially launched in January 2020.

Targeted at personal car buyers, this EV is powered by Ziptron technology and is expected to be priced between ₹15 lakh and 17 lakh. The company calls it ‘India’s own Electric SUV’.

Bookings will open from Friday on deposit of ₹21,000 and the vehicle will be sold in 22 cities to begin with, executives said. It will be available in three variants namely XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in 2 tone) and XM (in single tone), and in three colour options — Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.

The EV will come with a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 kms, whichever is earlier, on battery and motor. It will have a range of 300 km in a single charge.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “The Nexon EV is a high performance, connected vehicle that is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers and break all barriers for EV adoption.”

“We are confident that this development will mark an important milestone in India’s electrification journey, and further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India.” he said.

Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

The vehicle comes with two drive mode options – Drive and Sport.

When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the Nexon EV will replenish 80% battery capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, it can be charged from any 15 amp plug point.