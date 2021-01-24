IndustryMUMBAI 24 January 2021 05:24 IST
Comments
Tata Motors unveils Altroz new variant
Updated: 23 January 2021 22:27 IST
Tata Motors has announced the introduction of the i-Turbo variant along with iRA-connected car technology for its premium hatchback Altroz. iRA at an ex-showroom price starting ₹7.7 lakh.
“In FY 21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4% compared with the last fiscal and we have captured 17% market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment,” Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.
More In Industry
Read more...