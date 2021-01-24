Industry

Tata Motors unveils Altroz new variant

Tata Motors has announced the introduction of the i-Turbo variant along with iRA-connected car technology for its premium hatchback Altroz. iRA at an ex-showroom price starting ₹7.7 lakh.

“In FY 21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4% compared with the last fiscal and we have captured 17% market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment,” Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 5:31:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tata-motors-unveils-altroz-new-variant/article33645398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY