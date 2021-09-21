Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2%

MUMBAI

It would continue its efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.

Tata Motors Ltd. said it will raise the prices of its commercial vehicle range by about 2% with effect from October 1 following continuous rise in commodity prices.

“The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through increase in price of the products” the company said.

It said it had tried to minimise the amount of increase in the price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing.

